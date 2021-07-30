Die Hard prequel McClane has been cancelled

Bad news, Die Hard fans; it looks like John McClane won’t be yippie-ki-yaying again anytime soon. During a recent interview with Polygon, Snake Eyes producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the long-awaited Die Hard prequel, McClane, is officially off the table.

The sixth action movie in the Die Hard series was first announced back in 2015, two years after A Good Day to Die Hard was released. McClane, was set to be a prequel to the entire story of the New York police officer, that would have shown how John became the hardened, loose-cannon detective with a strained family life that we’ve all come to know and love. Live Free or Die Hard director Len Wiseman was on board to lead the project, with di Bonaventura set to produce. But now it seems the entire movie has been put to bed after six years of development.

“Yeah, no, It’s not happening,” di Bonaventura told Polygon. “But what was really interesting was we actually came up with an idea to do it. It was a project that wasn’t Die Hard that then, eventually, shifted over to Die Hard.” He later went on to describe how the film would have included Bruce Willis.

“What was interesting about our idea was it allowed you the ability to meet the young John McClane and use Bruce”, the producer explained. “So it was really interesting in that way. So you sort of got to see both versions of him. A bit [like The Godfather Part 2].”

It seems like Disney’s recent acquisition of Fox, and subsequently, Die Hard’s rights, has put the fate of the New York detective in limbo. Currently, McClean’s Hollywood future rests in the Company’s hands. “I don’t know what their plans are,” di Bonaventura said of the series and character.

Disney is making some use of properties from 20th Century Studios, planning a number of continuations to classic IP. From a series of Simpsons shorts, to the upcoming Alien TV series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, Disney may bring McClane back to life. However, currently Die Hard is being left alone, with no prequel or any other movie in sight, but action fans can still hope, right?

