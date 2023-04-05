Dexter star doesn’t think he’ll return for another TV series

Michael C. Hall recently returned to his best-known role in Dexter: New Blood, which was made in the hopes of washing away the bad taste left by the original Dexter finale. Spoiler Alert – Dexter was actually killed off in New Blood, but that doesn’t mean that Hall is not open to returning, in some capacity.

Having learned a lesson from Yellowstone, several spin-offs are currently potentially in the works, including a prequel and one based on John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer.

Speaking at Steel City Con, which Hall attended with his Dexter co-stars Julie Benz and Jennifer Carpenter, he said; “I do not think it would be a good idea for me to play a young Dexter [in a prequel] at this point [laughs]. I think that ship sailed even before we started shooting the show, but I’m open to the possibility of being involved. It’s all kind of theoretical at this point, but I’m curious to see what they come up with.”

“I’ve learned to never say never, but I feel like any further exploration of the world of Dexter is probably gonna happen on the TV screen, though they make movie things for TV,” the actor added when asked about a potential film.

A Young Dexter series and a Trinity Killer series are both just ideas at the moment, with neither confirmed to be going ahead. The original Dexter series ran for eight seasons from 2006-2013. Dexter: New Blood had ten episodes and ran from 2021-2022. After Game of Thrones, Dexter is probably brought up most often for ‘beloved series that had super disappointing finales,’ but New Blood helped soften that blow.

