Derry Girls season 3 trailer promises dramatic ending

We’ve got the first trailer for Derry Girls season 3, and it seems like the TV series is going out with a loud, altogether slightly awkward, bang. The teaser gives little away, other than Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), and company are all pondering their future as the end of their school years starts to loom.

Most of the montage has the usual discussions and trading of insults. Clare (Nicola Coughlan) makes a barb about James’s (Dylan Llewellyn) breathing. There’s talk of how they’ll do come their GCSEs, and sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) tells them to enjoy the time they’ve left. Towards the end, we see some of the desperate situations they’ll be found in.

At one point, they contemplate death, likely at the hands of Clare, who’s probably persuaded them all to do something they shouldn’t in the name of a good time. Another snippet has them stating they don’t need supervision, before jumping to a train. To be fair, they don’t constanlty need supervision, but sometimes it really can’t hurt, depending on what they’ve got planned.

The minute-long video asks, ‘Remember when you felt unstoppable?’, pulling on the heartstrings of youth. Derry Girls captures a certain age remarkably well, and it’ll no doubt pull on the heartstrings as the girls move onto the adult world.

This is the first trailer Channel 4 has released for the comedy-drama. You can watch the video below:

This is the last season of Lisa McGee’s show, which started in 2018. Since then, thanks to Netflix, it’s found an audience around the world with its clever, on-the-nose Irish humour, and depiction of Derry in the ’80s. All the main cast are expected to return, and it’s believed season 3 will premiere sometime this year.

However, we’re still without a proper release date. For now, you’ll just have to wait and check out the best comedy movies.