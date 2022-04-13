Liam Neeson showed up in Derry Girls, and fans were stunned

Warning, spoilers ahead. The popular TV series Derry Girls opened its third season with a very surprising bang. Fans of the Channel 4 comedy were delighted to see none other than A-list actor Liam Neeson make an unexpected guest appearance in the new episode.

Since premiering in 2018, Derry Girls has delighted viewers with its witty and hilarious writing. Set in Northern Ireland during the final years of the Troubles, the series follows the lives of a group of high school girls who often find themselves in sticky situations. Over the years, we have seen them tackle boy troubles, receive detention from nuns, and navigate growing up during strained political times. However, the gang’s latest spot of bother that we see in season 3 saw them getting arrested after trying to break into their school to find out their GCSE results.

In the episode, we see the aftermath of these events, with the crew getting interrogated by Chief Constable Byers, who just happened to be the famed Taken star himself, Neeson. Viewers were quick to take to social media to exclaim their shock at seeing the legendary actor, as there had been no word or indication that he had been involved in the show’s production at all.

Here are some fan reactions below:

The nation is collectively losing their mind over the #DerryGirls Liam NEESON cameo @LisaMMcGee @Channel4 😭😭😭 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 12, 2022

Keeping Liam Neeson's guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry…#DerryGirls — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 12, 2022

Liam Neeson in #DerryGirls season 3 and I'm like "whaaaaat?" 😲 pic.twitter.com/gbOV30yb5O — Esop Stark 🔻 (@EsopStark) April 12, 2022

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee also took to Twitter after the episode aired to address Neeson’s appearance, and how the production team managed to keep his involvement in the series a secret.

“Thanks for watching lads! Our code name for Liam during the shoot was ‘the big fella’ arguably quite an easily cracked code,” she wrote. “What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star.”

Derry Girls season 3 is available to watch on Channel 4 every Tuesday from April 12 to May 24, at 21:15 BST. You can also watch the series on the streaming service All 4.