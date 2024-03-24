Denzel Washington thinks this is the best scene in Training Day

Denzel Washington has picked what he considers to be the best scene from Training Day, and it’s a scene that he isn’t even involved in. The 2000s movie offers up one of Denzel’s best ever performances, and is one of the best thriller movies of all time, but one scene in particular received the highest praise from the legendary actor.

Training Day stars Washington as Alonzo Harris, a rogue cop who shows his new partner Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), the ropes. The only problem is, he’s not showing him how to play good cop, he’s showing him every dirty trick in the book as he reveals himself to be a corrupt officer of the law. Harris’ brazen law-breaking and immense hubris ultimately leads to his downfall, as Hoyt’s moral compass leads him to do the right thing and take Harris down.

In an appearance on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, co-star Ethan Hawke revealed Washington rated one specific scene from the gritty drama movie to be the best of all, and it’s one he has no part in whatsoever.

The scene in question sees Hawke being shoved into a bathtub with a shotgun in his face after attempting to infiltrate a cartel safehouse. It’s an incredibly tense moment, and certainly one of the key factors in earning Hawke an Oscar nomination for the role.

“I remember about that day, particularly, Denzel stopped by the set and he watched for a little while, and he went, ‘Damn! I’m not in the best scene in this movie,” Hawke recalled.

It’s hard to pick a best scene from a film which is full of incredible moments. Washington himself has plenty of brilliant scenes in the action movie, and the “King Kong” scene in particular could well take the crown as the best of them all.

