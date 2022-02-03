Den Of Thieves 2 to start filming this spring

Strap on your kevlar vest, grab your weapon of choice, and get ready because Big Nick is back. Yes, the long-awaited Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is gearing up to shoot this spring. According to Deadline, the action movie sequel will start filming in Serbia and France in the next few months.

Gerard Butler is expected to return as Detective Nick ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien, a cop on the edge who’ll do whatever it takes to catch a criminal. He’ll be joined by Oshea Jackson Jr and Meadow Williams, who’ll be reprising the roles of Donnie Wilson and Holly, respectively. Unfortunately, they’ll be no miraculous resurrection for Enson Levoux (Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson), although Jackson will reportedly serve as a producer on the thriller movie.

Pantera will follow Nick as he continues his hunt for Donnie. This time, though, they’re swapping the mean streets of Los Angeles for the lightly less mean cobbled paths of Europe, where Donnie has become embroiled with the ‘Panther Mafia’ who are planning the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

Christian Gudegast, who helmed the first Den of Thieves and London has Fallen, will return to the director’s chair for Pantera. Butler had previously told UNILAD that the film was expected to shoot in 2022, promising it would be more “glamorous” than the first.

“We’re supposed to shoot early next year,” he explained. “We’re Europe-bound, we’re still on the hunt for Donnie who’s now on the diamond district in Marseilles. I go over to hunt him down, but with different intentions than you might imagine. So we’re gonna be in Marseilles, the Alps and London – it’s definitely a more glamorous journey than the last one, and probably a more fun, sexy journey.”

Den of Thieves 2 doesn’t have a release date. If you can’t get enough action, though check out our guide on the upcoming DCEU movie Aquaman 2.