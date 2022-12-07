Demon Slayer season 3 event announced for this month

Ufotable has announced a special television event to be broadcast in Japan on December 10 which may provide some hints for the Swordsmith Village arc coming in the third season of Demon Slayer. The third season of the massively popular anime series will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga, and follow on from the hugely successful Mugen Train film, and the Entertainment District arc from season two.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released in October 2020 and became the highest grossing anime movie and the highest grossing Japanese movie of all time. The first two seasons of Demon Slayer are available to watch now, alongside a very good selection of Netflix anime if you want to catch up before the third season.

We know that the third season will focus on the Love and Mist Hashiras. Tanjiro needs to heard to the Swordsmith Village because at the end of season two, he broke his trusty demon-slaying sword. He needs Hotaru Haganezuka (the Demon Slayer Corps affiliated swordsmith) to repair his sword. The village holds a powerful ancient weapon, but also danger – because there will definitely be a demon or two to contend with.

While we don’t know for sure, we’re fairly certain that Demon Slayer season three will head to Crunchyroll in late winter/early spring of 2023, possibly as early as February. This special TV event on December 10 may give us firm release date for season three, we will have to wait and see.

If we’re not given the release date on December 10, it could come at Jump Festa. If we’re really lucky, we might get a full-length trailer for the upcoming season too, because all we’ve had so far is a teaser which dropped in April of 2022.

While we wait to find out more about Demon Slayer season three, check out our guide to the best anime characters.