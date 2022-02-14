Deep Water trailer gives tense first look at Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas thriller

The first trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s new thriller movie Deep Water has hit the web. Sedate by the bombastic standards of a traditional teaser, our first look at Deep Water shows the pair lying together in what appears to be a tranquil wood.

As the music builds to an ominous crescendo, though, it becomes clear that the serene scene is anything but, with Armas’s character asking Affleck if he loves her. When he replies, “of course”, she warns him there’s something wrong with her, and the trailer warns us, “The love story is never the whole story”.

While the short teaser may not give much away, the film is based on a book of the same name – written by Patricia Highsmith, who also wrote Strangers on a Train – so we know roughly what happens. The book tells the twisted romance between Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple living in a loveless marriage. Unwilling to divorce, the pair start playing spiteful games with each other, which eventually climate in murder most foul.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, and Lil Rel Howery will appear in supporting roles, while Adrian Lyne is directing. The film marks Lyne’s return to the director’s chair after a two-decades-long absence.

A first teaser trailer for Adrian Lyne's long-awaited DEEP WATER, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and streaming on Hulu from March 18.

Lyne’s perhaps best known for his previous erotic thrillers, Indecent Proposal and Fatal Attraction, but his horror movie Jakob’s Ladder perhaps has the most cultural relevance these days. With its bizarre, nightmarish imagery that blends fantasy and reality, Jakob’s Ladder is often described as the inspiration for the horror game series Silent Hill.

Deep Water is set for release on the streaming service Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime in the UK on March 18.