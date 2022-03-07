Ben Affleck submerged in a world of sex and murder by Ana de Armas in Deep Water trailer

The first full-length trailer for Adrian Lyne’s return to the erotic thriller after two decades is finally here. After an intense teaser was released a few weeks ago, we now have a longer look at the games that married couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are playing with one another. The thriller movie comes to Prime Video in the UK (and most territories), and Hulu in the US on March 18.

The trailer opens by telling us that it’s from the director of Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and 9 1/2 Weeks, so we know that Lyne has erotic thriller credentials to spare. We see Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) watching his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) flirting with a series of men, including American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi.

The Van Allens have a young daughter, who asks; “why is Mom so different around other people?” Her father responds; “I think this is who she is.” Lil Rel Howery and Dash Mihok clearly play Vic’s best friends. Howery says; “She’s comfortable flaunting all of these relationships around all of us. You’re better than that!”

Tracy Letts appears, in an unspecified role, but he could potentially be a pulp writer or private detective (both characters in the book that the movie is based on). At a party, a blood-splattered Melinda runs screaming to the glass doors of the Van Allen’s fancy house, while a body rises to the surface of their pool. The tagline is; “The love story is never the whole story.” The trailer ends with Melinda asking Vic; “Do you think we’ll ever be just happy?” and him responding; “God, I hope so.”

The movie is co-written by Sam Levinson, the man behind Euphoria and based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith, who wrote the Ripley series of books. The movie has been updated to the present day. Lyne only directed eight movies between 1980 and 2002, which also include Flashdance, Jacob’s Ladder, Lolita and Unfaithful. It’s exciting to see him back after a twenty year break.

You can watch the tense and thrilling trailer below;

Deep Water will premiere on Prime Video in the UK and Worldwide (excluding China, Russia and Middle East) on March 18. It will premiere on the same date on Hulu in the US.