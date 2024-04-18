Robert Pattinson really wanted to sell his gross sounding pasta

Robert Pattinson did, at least at one stage, want to branch out into food products, much as classic Hollywood star Paul Newman did with Newman’s Own. You may remember, dear readers, that in May 2020, while promoting Tenet, Pattinson attempted to make an extremely unorthodox pasta ‘dish’ during a Zoom interview with GQ.

While most people dismissed Pattinson’s attempts to make a handheld pasta snack – using copious amounts of cheese, along with sugar and cornflakes (???), putting it in a hamburger burn, attempting to flambé it with an oversized novelty lighter, wrapping it in foil and putting it in a microwave (!!!) – as a “bit” that one might do to liven up an interview, Pattinson insists he was deadly serious.

In a GQ interview to promote The Batman, Pattinson said; “I was fully, actually trying to make that pasta. Like I was literally in talks with frozen-food factories, and hoped that that article would be the proof of concept.” He says that it was hard to sell his manager on the genius of the idea, however.

Pattinson continues; “My manager was like: Is this really what you want to do? You want your face on handheld pasta? You know you’ve got to go to Walmart and really sell it, for potentially very little return. And there was a part of me that was, like: Is there a world where this works?”

It turns out that Pattinson is something of an entrepreneur, as his former attempts to make money (or mostly to try to look cooler) are listed in the article as a peddler of explicit material, a pretend drug importer, a rap artist who shamelessly stole lyrics from an existing band and a skateboard-owner who didn’t skateboard. More recent pursuits include chair designing, photography and the inventor of a weird, gross pasta thing.

I think we can all join together in asking Robert Pasta-son not to give up his day job as an actor. Having already been a huge movie star in the Twilight franchise, Pattinson stepped away and has been making small indie films for a long time.