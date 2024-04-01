We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Jack Nicholson convinved Michael Keaton not to get buff for Batman

Jack Nicholson shared some pearls of wisdom with Michael Keaton that convinced him not to work out for Batman.

Michael Keaton reveals how Jack Nicholson convinced him not to get buff for Batman
Tom Percival's Avatar

Published:

DC Universe 

It’s become commonplace for actors starring in superhero movies to ‘beef up’ before popping on their spandex super suits. Not every MCU and DCEU actor feels the need to get in shape, though, and it seems that attitude is contagious. Jack Nicholson, for example, didn’t get in shape to play the Joker, and he managed to convince Michael Keaton he didn’t need to get buff either.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Keaton admitted that his Batman co-star had been a bad influence. “Hey man, here’s the thing I learned. I was so stupid to think, you know when I was first doing [Batman] I got into really good shape,” he said. “I don’t know why I didn’t think of this the first time. It’s easier to be really skinny and not work out because you have more room to work around.”

Apparently, Keaton realised this after Nicholson caught him exercising on the set of Tim Burton’s Batman. “I’m getting ready. I’m working the bag and doing all this stuff, and Jack Nicholson, who’s playing the Joker, walks by, and he looks at me, and he goes ‘what are you doing?’,” the actor recalled. “So I said, ‘working out’, and he goes, ‘what for?’ and I stopped sweating and I went ‘I don’t know’. Then he just walked away, and I thought ‘he’s right’ because I’ve got the suit and the suit makes me look good.”

 

YouTube Thumbnail

Clearly, Keaton’s decision to get skinny instead of buff didn’t have a huge impact on the action movie. His first outing as the Dark Knight was a critical and financial hit, earning over $400 million at the international box office. The film spun off three direct sequels, although Keaton only returned for one more before being replaced by Val Kilmer.

 

After graduating with an MA in journalism from the University of Salford, Tom set out to make a career for himself in the heady world of entertainment journalism. After spending six years working at UNILAD (and moonlighting at the BBC) where he interviewed the likes of Hugh Grant, Hugh Jackman, and Hugh Bonneville (plus other people not called Hugh) he left to find his fortune as editor at The Digital Fix where he spends his days trying to guess if the MCU's Doctor Doom will be in Avengers Secret Wars, thinking about Spider-Man, and watching Game of Thrones in a desperate attempt to untangle the Targaryen family tree