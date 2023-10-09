All the Kryptonite types and their effects on Superman explained

What are all the types of Kryptonite? It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman… falling out of the sky, because someone has been smart enough to point a rock at him.

‘Rock’ is reductive; Kryptonite is one of the most famous pop culture materials, as important to the DCU and its pulpy origins as the best DC characters are. An essential part of the Superman canon and often in the hands of heroes and foes as a failsafe in the best movies, you can’t separate Kryptonite from the themes that underpin the Kryptonian.

Whether a hammy “aha!” use-case in golden age comics or a cog in the more philosophical Superman explorations, the ore is used to put him within reach of the best DC villains. Newer fans may not know there are several kinds, so here are the types of Kryptonite explained, and what each color does to our favorite boyscout. Use this information responsibly — we’re not liable for any weaponization against spandex-wearing individuals.

What is Kryptonite?

Kryptonite is a radioactive ore from Superman’s home world, Krypton. Kryptonite usually only affects Kryptonians, and it’s one of the only things in DC that can weaken Superman enough for him to be killed.

Kryptonite was introduced in DC comics in 1949 as a plot device in the Superman radio show. When Krypton was destroyed, pieces of it became irradiated in the explosion, the result was Kryptonite.

Exposure to it, especially in close proximity for extended periods of time, can weaken and eventually kill Kryptonians. That means Superman’s weakness is literally his home…which is a great wrinkle in the concept. The loss of his home is his biggest vulnerability, physically and emotionally.

How many types of Kryptonite are there?

There are 32 named types of Kryptonite. Green Kryptonite is the most famous and common form of the ore, but there are variations.

That’s right, 32 by our count. That doesn’t include specially crafted items, either. You’ve likely only seen the best Superman actors affected by Green, but there’s a lot of choice. Below, we’ve explored some of the most notable kinds.

The most famous Kryptonite types:

Green Kryptonite

Black Kryptonite

Blue Kryptonite

Pink Kryptonite

Gold Kryptonite

Jewel Kryptonite

Orange Kryptonite

Red Kryptonite

Silver Kryptonite

White Kryptonite

X-Kryptonite

Anti-Kryptonite

Slow Kryptonite

Magno-Kryptonite

Bizarro Red Kryptonite

We’ve picked some of our favorites to explore a little more in-depth below.

Green Kryptonite explained

The most common form of Kryptonite, Green Kryptonite can weaken Kryptonians and kill them in large enough doses.

It has also been shown as an energy source for Kryptonian rockets and other vehicles, but mostly it’s used to punch holes in a man that can otherwise take bullets like a champ.

Black Kryptonite explained

Black Kryptonite is capable of corrupting Superman and made its debut in the TV series Smallville. There, it was superheated Green Kryptonite that could split psyches into two: the normal one and the darker, evil manifestation.

This Kryptonite can actually affect both Kryptonians and humans. A similar concept was shown in the Superman III movie, but that version was Green Kryptonite doctored with tar.

Blue Kryptonite explained

In some depictions, Blue Kryptonite heals Superman. In Smallville, it appears in season 7 episode 8, ‘Blue’, and makes Kal-El powerless while in contact with him.

But on Krypton, it’s considered an honor to receive it as a ring. In the New 52 comics, it’s said that blue kryptonite is the most dangerous version of the ore because it can induce “spiritual death”.

Pink Kryptonite explained

Pink Kryptonite was introduced in Supergirl #79. The less said about this one, the better.

Other than the extremely obvious play of making the ‘girl Kryptonite’ pink, there’s an unfortunate implication in the story that Pink Kryptonite turns Superman a little gay when exposed to it. We’re not making that up — he takes a real interest in Jimmy.

Gold Kryptonite explained

Gold Kryptonite removes Kryptonian abilities.

It destroys a Kryptonian’s ability to process yellow sunlight. Definitely one to stay clear of, as we’ve seen what happens when Supes suddenly loses the boons of sunlight (think The Flash’s Supergirl).

Jewel Kryptonite explained

Jewel Kryptonite comes from the Jewel Mountain range on Krypton. It heightens the psychic powers of Phantom Zone residents, which allows them to project illusions into the real world or influence the minds of non-Phantom Zone citizens.

This was introduced in Smallville season 9.

Orange Kryptonite explained

Orange Kryptonite gave the cats Isis and Snooky superpowers in the comic book Krypto the Superdog #4.

Probably nothing to worry about, unless your pet gets bored while you’re at work. It also appears in the League of Super-Pets film.

Red Kryptonite explained

Red Kryptonite seems to affect Superman differently every time, but only for up to 3 days. It can cause transformations, partial color blindness, and other strange issues.

In Smallville, Red Kryptonite lowered Clark’s inhibitions. In the New 52 canon, it induces hallucinations and makes victims lose their grip on reality.

Silver Kryptonite explained

Silver Kryptonite is harmless and was created for Superman’s Silver Anniversary, but in other depictions has different effects.

Smallville, apparently a big fan of changing things up, had it make Superman paranoid, though in reality, it was actually a fake Kryptonite. In another story, Superman was drawn to it and then after exposure craved sweet treats like Brownies. Okay.

White Kryptonite explained

White Kryptonite was created when normal Kryptonite went through cosmic radiation, becoming a material that destroys all plant life and microorganisms.

Its first appearance was in Action Comics and it has appeared in 20 issues across different runs since then.

X-Kryptonite explained

X-Kryptonite gives lifeforms with no powers superpowers temporarily.

It was created by Supergirl when she was searching for a Green Kryptonite antidote. It does not appear post-Crisis. There’s also a version of it in Superman and Lois which acts as a sort of performance-enhancing drug.

Anti-Kryptonite explained

Anti-Kryptonite exists in an alternate reality where Superman (Ultraman there) uses it as a power source, as it is harmless to superpowered Kryptonians.

Pre-Crisis in comic canon, it was lethal to Kryptonaians with no superpowers.

Slow Kryptonite explained

Slow Kryptonite is made by Metallo and affects humans. It’s called that because the rays sent out by normal Kryptonite are high-frequency, which is befitting of Kryptonians, while its own are slow, meaning it can affect the human body.

Slow Kryptonite is basically garden-variety Kryptonite but adapted for humans.

Magno-Kryptonite explained

Magno-Kryptonite was created by Nero and draws in anything native to Krypton. That means Superman, too.

We thought this one was going to have something to do with volcanic rock, joke’s on us. Really though, this is a dangerous one, not even Superman with all his strength can withstand its magnetic pull.

Bizarro Red Kryptonite explained

Bizarro’s Red Kryptonite is essentially just the human version of Red Kryptonite.

It would affect you and me just as the standard version affects Kryptonians.

Here’s all 32 types of Kryptonite:

We’ve got that feeling when you’re sat on a plane and get the strange itch telling you that you’ve forgotten to pack something important. To be fair to us, that’s a lot of Kryptonite.

