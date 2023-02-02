James Gunn teases how The Flash sets up DCU Chapter 1

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcements regarding the launch of the first chapter of the DC Universe have caused a lot of excitement, and some confusion. Gunn and Safran are in a tricky position, where there are still four movies from the old DCEU to be released. They also have to contend with offshoots – which they’ve dubbed DC Elseworlds – where Matt Reeves’ Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker movies reside.

An Instagram user expressed their confusion to James Gunn, who is famously patient when it comes to responding to fans. They asked; “James, I’m seriously confused. How is Viola Davis still playing Amanda Waller? Aren’t you rebooting the DCEU 100%? That includes Peacemaker, the whole Suicide Squad, and the SnyderVerse. Like you said – Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is Elseworlds story.”

Gunn responded; “Nope. The Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters remain the same, some do not.”

Creature Commandos is the first project in the Chapter 1 slate, and it looks as though some of the actors have already been cast for that animated TV series; “What we’re doing with the DCU is we’re having animation tied directly into live-action — television, and movies, and games, all intertwined within the same universe,” Gunn told ComicBook and other outlets during a press event Monday. “We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in [Creature Commandos] as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast.”

In his announcement video, Gunn said that they’re; “going to have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action.”

While we wait for some more highly-anticipated casting news from DC – not least of which will be the latest iterations of both Superman and Batman – check out our guide to the best Batman actors (so far).