Robert Pattinson wants to make a Batman trilogy

While The Batman may not even be out yet, Robert Pattinson says that he has already spoken to Matt Reeves about the possibility of doing a trilogy. “I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really.”

Speaking to Fandango, Pattinson revealed that there have already been discussions about doing more; “I mean, I’ve got to get this one out first! I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy and that would be wonderful. I really, I really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fan character to play and that would be lovely. Lovely.”

The rest of the cast then all weighed in on the subject of extending Pattinson’s Batman beyond this first movie. Paul Dano (The Riddler) says; “There’s so much room for this Batman to grow too.” Pattinson replies; “Yes, big time.” Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) says; “It needs that. This is when the set-up is.” Colin Farrell (The Penguin) says; “I wanna see the evolution of Bruce Wayne in this, big time.

Kravitz says; “I think because Bruce is such a recluse in this film, to see Bruce evolve into the person that knows he has to perform, that’s a really fun journey to go on.”

While we have been promised that The Batman isn’t an origin story, and we won’t be seeing the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents again – after all there’s only so many times we can watch a pearl necklace shatter all over an alleyway – Pattinson is still a pretty young iteration of the character and there’s still a lot of potential for more stories, more villains and more…mojitos (according to Farrell).

