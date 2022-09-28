Dwayne Johnson announces Black Adam world tour

Dwayne Johnson does nothing by half measures. To promote DC movie Black Adam, he’s going on tour, hitting eight cities over the course of three weeks, starting with Mexico.

Johnson tweeted about the world tour, as he is want to do, with a special poster listing all the dates. Starting in Mexico City on October 3, he’ll then hit up New York City, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, London, Madrid, and Los Angeles. That doesn’t seem like an intense itinerary until you realise three of those cities, Toronto, Atlanta, and Miami, are happening in one day, and that’s part of basically a week solid of travel.

Obviously, Johnson’s an extremely well-travelled action movie star, and him joining a franchise like the DCEU is a momentous occasion, but even for him three US cities in one day is intense. The European chapter is a bit disappointing. Of course London is the only stop in the UK, because God forbid anywhere north is ever acknowledged, and Madrid to represent the entire rest of the continent? That’s a bit of a commute for a lot of people.

Alas, it’s still cool to see a Hollywood star treat their junkets and public appearances with a bit of fervour. As Johnson points out in the tweet, the fantasy movie has been a decade-plus-long journey for him, with reports that he expressed interest in the character stretching back to 2007.

“This has been my ten-year-plus passion project and no better way to release it to the world – than by touring the world,” his tweet reads. “Thank you so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliver.”

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the superhero movie, from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Cinetineo, and Sarah Shahi are among the co-stars, making it a stacked cast.

The Dwayne Johnson movie arrives fully on October 21, the day after the Black Adam tour ends in Los Angeles. Then we wait for the Hobbs and Shaw 2 tour!