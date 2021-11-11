Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam “would never” shake hands with Henry Cavill’s Superman

While DCEU fans have been predicting that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam will meet up in a future movie as rivals, Johnson has been teasing that his version of Black Adam may have an even more high-profile nemesis – Superman himself.

In a Twitter post, Johnson referred to the fact that Black Adam “would never” shake hands with Superman, who was obviously most recently played by Henry Cavill. Johnson continued; “Never. Wrong guy.”

While there are currently no plans for Henry Cavill to return to the DCEU, it is something that is constantly brought up by fans and to the actor himself, who isn’t ruling anything out. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published just yesterday, Cavill said; “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity.”

He continued; “As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet’.” Having Cavill return as a rival to Black Adam would certainly be an unexpected choice and seeing him go head-to-head with Johnson would definitely be a sight to behold.

In the Twitter post, Johnson was responding to a fan-shared comic book panel with the words; “Well if you haven’t filmed it yet, give Henry Cavill a call and shoot this for your ending.” The panel depicts Black Adam saying “Welcome to Kahndaq” to Superman. Johnson responded by saying; “I like it. Sorta how I always envisioned it.”

Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

Khandaq is an Egypt-like country ruled by Black Adam. As far as casting goes, Noah Centineo appears as the powerful Atom Smasher and The Invisible Man’s Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman.

Quintessa Swindell is best known for playing Anna in HBO’s Euphoria, but they’ll suit up as Cyclone in Black Adam. Doctor Fate will be played by James Bond himself – Pierce Brosnan.

