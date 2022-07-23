Horror movie fans spot Annabelle in Shazam 2 trailer

The trailer for Shazam 2 dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, giving fans their first look at the upcoming DCEU movie. The brief teaser showed Billy, aka Shazam, (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi), struggling with growing up and apart from his beloved foster family. Even worse, Billy’s started to doubt he could keep up with the other superheroes.

While most were caught up in the Shazam’s existential crisis or the reveal of the Daughters of Atlas – the film’s main villains – some keen-eyed fans spotted another detail. Annabelle, the possessed doll and unofficial mascot of the Conjuring movies, makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, Annabelle can be seen in Billy’s doctor’s office when he tells the depressed superhero that “he’s just a paediatrician”. The devious doll is sitting at a table with a bunch of other children’s toys and seems to be on her best behaviour (probably because there’s a superhero in the room). While it might seem like a very random cameo, there’s method in this madness.

David F. Sandberg, who directed both Shazam films, also worked on the horror movie Annabelle: Creation, which was kind of his big break. It makes sense then that he wants to slip in a reference to the doll that helped to make his name.

Check out those who spotted Annabelle below:

Annabelle just chilling in the #Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer pic.twitter.com/RMwGpHCKv7 — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) July 23, 2022

Sandberg actually included an Annabelle in the first Shazam movie. You can spot her in a pawn shop, where Billy leads some cops, sitting on the shelf. Billy’s doctor must have shopped there.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits cinemas on December 21.