The DCEU panel at San Diego Comic-Con has been and gone quicker than the Flash. In fact, it went so quickly even the biggest DCEU movie fan would be forgiven for missing it. Don’t worry, though. Here’s everything we learned during the DCEU panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Only two films were covered – Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods – which may not sound like a lot, but it meant we got a lot of detail about these upcoming action movies. Even more excitingly, we got new footage from both films, including the first trailer for Shazam 2.

We do have some bad news, though. If you were expecting Henry Cavill, aka Superman, to make an appearance, then you’re going to be disappointed. Cavill did not show up, despite countless rumours online that he would definitely appear (never trust rumours, kids). It’s not all bad news, though. The Man of Steel got several shout-outs during the presentations, so the dream is not over yet. Anyway, here’s everything we learned during the DCEU panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

To kick things off, we got a Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel. Zachary Levi was the first on stage to explain that the second chapter in the Shazam movies will see Billy and his superheroic family coming to terms with their incredible powers and grappling with their new identities.

“With a superfamily comes super drama,” he said [via TotalFilm]. “It’s a great bedrock of reality that you can connect to.” Fury of the Gods will be set a few years after the first movie’s events, and Billy will reportedly be grappling with the fear of growing up.

Levi was soon joined on stage by the rest of the Shazam 2 cast, including director David F. Sandberg, Lucy Liu, and Jack Dylan Grazer Ansel, while Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren dialled in.

Mirren was having a lot of fun during the panel admitting she got into playing one of the villainous Daughters of Atlas and beating up poor Levi. “I absolutely loved playing Hespera,” joked Mirren. “I had such a lovely time kicking the shit out of you, Zach!”

Meanwhile, Lucy Liu was slightly more sombre, saying appearing in Shazam was one of the most exciting things to ever happen to her. “Being part of the DC universe is one of the most exciting things to happen in my career,” Lucy Liu said. “I’m in a place where I’m home.”

To bring the Shazam panel to a close, Warner Bros shared the first official trailer for Fury of the Gods online, which was very nice of them because travelling to San Diego to watch trailers is expensive.

Check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – in theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/Bl6sFNe6Wq — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 23, 2022

There was also the tantalising tease of a Shazam 3 when a fan asked about a potential sequel. “I hope so… if you guys go and see this one and you like [it], then there’s a good chance that the bosses will make another one,” said Levi.

A fan also asked Levi if Superman (we promised you he’d crop up) would make an appearance which he was quick to brush off. I can neither confirm nor deny questions such as these, so no.” Consider us intrigued, Mr Levi!

Black Adam

After the Shazam cast had cleared off, the stage was plunged into darkness, and a thunderbolt cracked. Dwayne Johnson then appeared on stage, promising once again that Black Adam was going to change the hierarchy of the DCEU forever before explaining what the film meant to him.

It’s been a long journey, one filled with passion and grit,” The Rock said. “It’s been an incredible one, but, as many of you guys know, I love Comic-Con and being here representing Black Adam is a dream come true.”

He went on to say that he wants to “build out a new era of the DC universe with the Justice Society”. He was then joined on stage by some of the cast and crew from the film.

Director Jaume Collet Serra said that the cast has only just seen the final cut of the film before sharing how he believes Adam is a “Dirty Harry-like character” who’s morally Gray.

It was Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman, though who gave the most memorable speech. Like Johnson, he called playing Hawkman a “career lifelong dream’ before adding, “I am a fan, I grew up on this, I take it as a humble responsibility, as an amazing gift.”

That said, Hodge did admit that when Johnson rang him to offer the part, he told him to “f*ck off”, presuming it was a prank phone call. Presumably, The Rock forgave him.

Finally, they shared a new Black Adam trailer showing off the Adam and the Justice Society’s incredible powers. Best of all, though, was the reveal that fan favourite Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) was back

Oh, and Johnson gave everyone in attendance a free ticket to see Black Adam in IMAX.

