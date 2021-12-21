HBO Max developing Legion of Super-Heroes TV series

HBO Max is developing an adult animation series based on DC comics Legion of Super-Heroes. Creator Brian Michael Bendis will be part of the creative team.

HBO Max have already adapted Bendis’ Dark Horse Comics title Cover into an animated series. Bendis announced the Legion of Super-Heroes news in his newsletter, as reported on ComicBook.com; “HBO Max has put me to work on a LEGION OF SUPERHEROES TV SHOW,” Bendis revealed.

“At the moment it is being developed as an adult animated show. Can you tell I am jumping up and down about this? I’ve been working on it for a while and last week I was sent to the next phase.”

Bendis also revealed that the adult animated series will be an adaption of DC’s latest Legion of Super-Heroes comic by Bendis and artist Ryan Sook. “And just like that series, on sale now, it will harken back to so many classics while at the same time doing what Legion does: pushing all the ideas of superheroes forward in every direction,” he said.

“I think Legion of Super-Heroes is among the greatest franchises in the history of comics and I’m as honored to be curating them, as I was Spider-Man.”

Superman’s son Jon Kent is expected to be a main character in the series, appearing as Superboy instead of the teen version of his father. Members of the Legion have appeared in Arrowverse shows such as Supergirl and Superman and Lois.

The Legion of Super-Heroes first appeared in comics as early as 1958. A Legion of Super-Heroes animated series was on air from 2006-2008.

While we’re waiting for Legion of Super-Heroes to come to HBO Max, and as we know, animation can be a very slow process, check out our guide to the best animated series.