Queen Elizabeth II once spent her birthday watching Twin Peaks

How did the Queen of England spend her birthday? You might expect an elaborate party or a fancy ball at one of her many palaces, but as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a lot more down-to-earth than that. In fact, she spent one of her birthdays the way a lot of us do: watching one of the best TV series of all time.

When it comes to my birthday, I’m partial to a binge of a season of Cobra Kai or two, and it looks like Elizabeth II wasn’t too dissimilar — except her drama series of choice was the classic thriller Twin Peaks, which tries to unravel the mysterious death of Laura Palmer.

In a resurfaced interview with NME, Angelo Badalamenti, who composed the music for the David Lynch classic, revealed that the Queen was such a fan of Twin Peaks, that she even skipped a private concert by The Beatles legend Paul McCartney to catch up on the latest episode during the ‘90s TV show‘s peak.

“Back when Twin Peaks was kicking off around the world, I flew by Concorde to London, to work with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road,” Badalamenti recalled.

“He said, ‘Let me tell you a story.’ Not long before we met, he’d been asked to perform for the Queen for her birthday celebrations. And when he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honored to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you.’ And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!'”

After sadly passing away on September 8, aged 96, the Queen’s funeral will be on Monday September 19.