Donald Glover is “down to clown” when it comes to Community movie

When the Community movie was announced on September 30, the long-awaited film, which will act as a follow-up to the six-season comedy series, confirmed a number of returning cast members including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, and Ken Jeong. However one name missing from the core line-up was Donald Glover, who played the lovable Troy Barnes.

Although Troy departed the TV series in season 5, his one-liners and bromance with Abed (Pudi) was at the heart of Community, leaving fans disappointed that he was purportedly not returning.

However, in a new interview with Variety, Dan Harmon, the creator of Community, revealed that Glover was, in fact, set to return for the comedy movie. “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” he said. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

The Community movie is set to be released on streaming service Peacock sometime in 2023, which is owned by NBC, the original network where Community aired.

When the Community movie was announced, NBC Universal Television’s chairman of entertainment Susan Rovner said, “‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy.”

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences,” he added.

