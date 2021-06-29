Clifford the Big Red Dog movie trailer shows first look at CGI pup

Everyone’s favourite giant red dog is finally getting the Hollywood treatment that he deserves. It has been 60 years since the world became obsessed with the fictional canine, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and now it looks like the famous pooch will be making his big-screen debut later this year. Paramount released a teaser trailer for the upcoming family movie, and it is as wholesome and adorable as you’d expect.

This will be the first Clifford the Big Red Dog live-action movie in the beloved character’s history, and will see the beloved pet from Norman Bridwell’s book series come to life in full CG-animated glory. Headed by Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip director Walt Becker, and starring the likes of John Cleese, Jack Whitehall, and Kenan Thompson, the family film is looking to be a light-hearted and hilarious adventure movie that is fit for all ages.

From the recent promotional clip, it is easy to see that the movie will be filled with optimism, and will have many adorable scenes that will focus on the photo-realistic giant crimson puppy.

You can watch the official trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog here:

The trailer is full of magic, sweet misadventures, and quite possibly the cutest and loveable rendition of Clifford that we have seen yet.

Paramount’s official synopsis for the film is:

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!”

A Clifford the Big Red Dog movie has been a long time coming. Originally announced back in 2012 at Universal, the film has suffered a few delays as it changed hands and found its new home at Paramount. But, thankfully, the long wait is almost over as Clifford the Big Red Dog’s movie will be releasing in cinemas on September 17 in the US, and across the UK on December 24 later this year.

