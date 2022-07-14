Chucky season 2 will premiere in October

Goths and horror-hounds are currently feeling the summer heat and are in a slump because it feels like so long until spooky season arrives. There is a Jack-O-Lantern shaped light at the end of the tunnel, however, because the SyFy channel has announced that everyone’s favourite psychopathic doll – Chucky – will be back just in time for Halloween.

The date announcement tease begins with people out trick-or-treating bathed in neon light. Red letters on screen say; “This Halloween get ready for Chucky 2.” A pumpkin carved into a Chucky face with a knife sticking out of his forehead is shown. This new season will debut on October 5.

In terms of what to expect in season two, we know that Chucky has been busy creating an army of possessed dolls. Mancini told Bloody Disgusting this plotline will be explored this season “Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory. And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me.”

All of the season one cast are set to return, including Jennifer Tilly and even, reportedly, Devon Sawa – although he may be playing a different role. Father and daughter Brad and Fiona Dourif will return to their roles as Chucky and Nica Pierce.

Chucky was a big hit with horror fans and critics alike, scoring over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Showrunner Don Mancini passed along a message to Chucky’s fans at the end of season one, “Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

