Christopher Nolan’s favorite comedy movie is an unexpected choice

You’ve heard of mic drops, well how about the phrase ‘remote drops?’ This was a term that Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan learned in a recent interview, referring to movies that you come across while clicking through channels that make you drop the remote and watch until the end. And one of the movies that makes Nolan drop his remote will definitely surprise you.

Christopher Nolan is known for his mystery thriller movies such as Memento and The Prestige, mind-bending science fiction movies such as Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet, war movies such as Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, and of course – The Dark Knight Trilogy. And none of these are exactly laugh-a-minute.

However, Nolan appreciates a good comedy movie, and as we all know – the 2000s were a golden age for comedy. The likes of Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, John C. Reilly, and Jason Segel were churning out brilliant Frat Pack comedies every year. Even Bradley Cooper was a comedy movie star at the time.

Will Ferrell was one of the best comedy movie stars of the 2000s – with Old School, Elf, Anchorman, Blades of Glory, and Step Brothers being some highlights. But there’s a 2000s Will Ferrell comedy movie that Christopher Nolan loves better than all the rest.

Nolan told podcast host Rich Eisen; “Anything by Kubrick is an instant remote drop. Some of the great comedies too. I mean, Talladega Nights, wow, I’m never going to be able to switch that off.”

Eisen responded; “The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is Christopher Nolan’s ‘remote drop’ movie?!” Nolan perfectly replied with a quote; “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

So, there you have it – a very surprising Nolan favorite.