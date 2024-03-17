Chris Pratt reveals the movie that made him see Westerns differently

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars right now, fresh off the back of his new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The film marks the end of Chris Pratt‘s time MCU character Star-Lord (barring some major change), and is also up there as one of the best movies of the year so far.

Soon after the first Guardians movie, Pratt would go on to join the Jurassic Park cast with the leading role in Jurassic World before also starring in the 2016 Western movie The Magnificent Seven. It was this latter movie, one of the best Westerns of the 2010s, which completely reshaped how Pratt viewed the genre.

Speaking with Fandango, the actor shared his thoughts. “For me, I think every time I watch a Western from now on, I’m going to have an inside look at what it took to make that. I’ll definitely never look at the genre the same.”

Reflecting on the specific challenges inherent to a Western, Pratt said, “The horse has to hit the mark, the actor has to pretend to be a good rider…”

Pratt’s comments are a good reminder of the challenges faced during the making of some of our favorite movies, with Westerns, in particular, having an array of logistical difficulties. For example, Clint Eastwood famously never yells on his sets (and won’t shout ‘action’ or ‘cut’) because doing so used to spook horses when he was working in the genre.

The Magnificent Seven is a remake of the famous 1960 Western of the same name, and while it doesn’t reach the same heights, it’s still a worthwhile watch. And now, when you check it out, you might have a new-found appreciation for the graft that went into its creation.