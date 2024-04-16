Chris Hemsworth thought Thor had been written out of the MCU after Civil War

Before the coming of Ragnarok, there was a period of time where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was nobody’s favourite Avenger. OK, that’s probably a bit harsh, but the path to popularity has been rough for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s God of Thunder. His two solo films commonly feature in lists of the worst MCU movies, and his storyline in the Avengers sequel was a victim of the editor’s scissors.

All of this left Thor feeling a bit aimless compared to Iron Man and Captain America, so much, so Hemsworth worried his Asgardian arse kicker was going to be dropped from the franchise. His fears began when he was on the press tour for the action movie. Age of Ultron and his comic book colleagues were all talking about some film called Civil War.

“I remember being on the Age of Ultron press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War,” Hemsworth reveals in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I was like, ‘What’s Civil War?’ I asked, ‘Are you doing a side-project or something?’ They’re like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, you know? The next one is Civil War.’ I’m like, ‘Wait… Iron Man’s in that?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision. There’s Spider-Man.'”

Hemsworth was so worried he apparently approached the higher-ups at Marvel and asked, “Wait — what the hell am I doing?” Marvel told him he would be “doing his own thing,” but Hemsworth admits there was a moment where he thought: “This is it. I’m being written out.”

Of course, Thor wasn’t written out of the MCU. He went on to appear in the science fiction movie Thor: Ragnarok along with his “friend from work,” the incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Ragnarok is widely regarded by those who’ve seen it as one of the MCU’s best movies, which helped to rehabilitate the character of Thor putting him on a level with Cap and Iron Man.

In fact, the success of Ragnarok meant that Thor did something neither Iron Man nor Cap could do. He got a fourth solo movie!