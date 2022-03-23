Charlotte’s Web HBO Max series gets writer

It looks like we need to get ready to cry again because Charlotte’s Web is coming to HBO Max. The series is set to start production next month and will be released in 2024. It comes from Sesame Workshop and now a head writer has been found – Luke Matheny, who writes and directs Apple’s Ghostwriter.

Sorry to retraumatise you, but as a reminder Charlotte’s Web is the childhood classic from author E.B. White about the friendship that forms between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur’s life is under threat, as tends to happen on farms, Charlotte starts to spin messages into her web for the farmer in an effort to make him famous and save his life.

It has been twice adapted for the big screen – an animated version in 1973 and a live-action version in 2006 starring Dakota Fanning. It looks as though the new HBO Max series will be animated, and the long production time also suggests this. However, the presence of Sesame Workshop could suggest that puppetry (or muppetry?) will be involved.

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has been weaving stories that center memorable characters and diverse, compelling voices,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, EVP, Creative and Production, Sesame Workshop. “Stories can forge powerful connections with kids and families – where better to start than with a faithful retelling of one of the most beloved children’s novels of all time?”

While we may be excited for Charlotte’s Web, the ending comes with at least a five-tissue warning. If you’re looking for something to watch as a family, check out our guides to the best family movies and the best kids movies.