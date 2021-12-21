Chainsaw Man anime is coming in 2022

The anime series adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga Chainsaw Man will premiere in 2022, it was announced at the Jump Festa event on Saturday. The second part of the manga will also be coming out in 2022, in the summer.

The storyline is described as follows; “Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!”

The events of the story take place in 1997, in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union still exists, and many events such as the Holocaust appear to have not occurred.

Part one of Chainsaw Man was serialised in 11 volumes between 2018 and 2020, with 12 million copies in circulation.

Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen) is directing the anime adaptation at MAPPA, and Hiroshi Seko (Ajin, Attack on Titan The Final Season) is writing the scripts.

The series is known for its violence and dark humour, including a controversial scene involving cannibalism that Fujimoto believed would be censored. Based on the trailer released in June 2021, the anime adaptation will be equally bloody and gory. Fujimoto has reportedly stated that he has talked to the people handling the adaptation and he is comfortable leaving things to them.

The announcement video, streamed at the event on December 18, can be viewed below;

The anime promises a blood-drenched, fast-paced, techno-infused nightmare world, if the footage released so far is anything to go by.

While you’re waiting for Chainsaw Man, check out our guide to the best anime movies and the best anime series.