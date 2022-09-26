Chainsaw Man carves through billboard for his own anime series

Hype is currently building up more and more for the release of Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll on October 11. The ultra-violent and blood-drenched anime series is an adaptation of the successful manga books. And what better to send anticipation into overdrive than a 3D anamorphic billboard?

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo – the busiest railway station in the world – you can check out the ultra-cool billboard in person. The board starts to show the Chainsaw Man trailer, then Chainsaw Man himself bursts through it – absolutely terrifying with his chainsaws-for-arms. The most horrific aspect is definitely the fact that he has a chainsaw head though, with lights for eyes and extremely sharp gnashing teeth. If you can’t make it to Tokyo, you can check it out on Twitter.

“With dark humour, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service,” said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. “Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

Chainsaw Man is about Denji, a teenage Devil Hunter, slaving away to pay off a debt inherited from his father. When he finds himself on death’s door, he is resurrected as Chainsaw Man. He struggles to adapt to his new, violence-filled life. The events of the story take place in 1997, in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union still exists, and many events (such as the Holocaust) appear to have not occurred. It’s not yet known if this will be an aspect of the anime, or just something left in the manga.

If you’re comfortable with vast amounts of blood and gore, check out the trailer below:

Chainsaw Man stars Kikunosuke Toya as Denji and is based on the hugely popular manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Anime fans will be salivating at the thought of a new dark and violent series which is fittingly being released during spooky season.

