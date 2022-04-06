Bridgerton star’s parents don’t approve of her acting career

The Netflix series Bridgeton has been taking the world by storm ever since it was first released in 2020. And in 2022, after some delays thanks to Covid-19, regency era lovers could finally dive into the long-awaited second season of the TV series. However, it isn’t all sunshine and roses for the new cast of the returning historical drama.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, star Charithra Chandran – who has a leading role in Bridgerton season 2 – opened up about her personal struggles. In Bridgerton season 2, Chandran plays the part of one of the new love interests for the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). She takes on the role of the ‘season’s diamond’ Edwina Sharma, who, despite being courted by the Viscount, must deal with Anthony and her sister’s growing attraction for one another.

Although she bagged and shone in the role, it turns out that her parents still don’t approve of her career in front of the camera. “I was always sort of naturally academic. It wasn’t that they were supportive or not supportive [of acting at a young age], they didn’t care, or mind—[theatre] was something I loved, it didn’t affect my academics,” the star explained.

“They’re happy that I’m happy, and they’re proud of what I achieved,” Chandran continued. “Are they happy about my career choice? Truthfully, no… And I wouldn’t expect them to be. That doesn’t mean they’re not good parents; that doesn’t mean they’re not supportive.”

According to the star, her folks are more inclined to support the consulting career that the actor is also considering. Seeing how, traditionally, consulting is more stable than a career in the spotlight, her parent’s apprehensions are understandable. However, with a huge credit like Bridgerton behind her name, acting may not be as hard a path as they originally thought either.

Chandran has confirmed that she is still deciding on what her career will be. Still, we are holding out hope to see her on our small screens again for Bridgerton season 3. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons of Bridgerton over on Netflix now.