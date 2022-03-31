Bridgerton prequel series casts young Queen Charlotte

We bring glad tidings to the ton, because there is going to be a Bridgerton prequel series focusing on our esteemed matriarch, Queen Charlotte. But it won’t just be Charlotte’s antics that we’ll be seeing, but also a young Lady Danbury and possibly a young Violet Bridgerton also. The show will also have a young King George, who we’ve only seen fleetingly in Bridgerton thus far. He is generally hidden away from the public due to his poor mental health.

Casting is already moving ahead on the project, and Netflix have released some images of what looks like script readings and rehearsals. The official Bridgerton Twitter account have announced; “For her next series, Lady Shonda Rhimes will chronicle Her Majesty’s rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte.”

They followed this up with; “Additionally, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Arsema Thomas as her younger self, will also be participating in the social season, alongside none other than Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton and Corey Mylchreest as a young King George.” Presumably a younger version of Lady Bridgerton will also be cast.

Queen Charlotte is one of the best and most interesting characters in Bridgerton. The show is known for taking liberties with history, but Charlotte and George are actually based on the real King and Queen of the time. King George III died in 1820, but from 1810, his son became Prince Regent and official ruler, due to George’s ill health.

You can see the Tweet that contains photos of the new cast-members doing a script read-through with Shonda Rhimes below;

All hail Queen Charlotte!

For her next series, Lady @ShondaRhimes will chronicle Her Majesty’s rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SELpiMdnDc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 30, 2022

The bonds between Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton are clearly strong, and there’s a lot of history between them, as well as possibly some light-hearted rivalry. It will be exciting to see the prequel series explore these relationships, as well as Charlotte and George’s love story. We don’t know exactly when the series will happen, but possibly shortly before or after Bridgerton season 3, which will focus on Benedict (if the show continues to follow the book series in order).

If you’re still swooning over Bridgerton season 2 (and who could blame you), check out our guide to the best romance movies.