Giancarlo Esposito avoided Breaking Bad cast while filming this scene

Breaking Bad is an intense TV series, and parts of it required the cast to get into a certain headspace. Giancarlos Esposito, who plays Gus Fring on the drama series, reveals that for his death scene, he tried to keep communication as low possible between his co-stars.

He spoke about this process in a behind-the-scenes documentary for Breaking Bad season 4. “I was very apprehensive,” he says. “After stepping out of the trailer, walking to the set, there are all the reactions that come from people before we’ve even shot it.”

He adds that he felt it necessary to make as much off that trip alone as he could, in order to immerse himself in what the thriller series needed of him. “I wanted to go through the back door, I didn’t want people to see me. I wanted to be in the moment of the reality and truth of what I had to do,” he says.

Afterward, you can see Bryan Cranston and other co-stars on the show coming over to offer encouragement to Fring. You may recall he has an explosive exit, where half his face is torn off. If you’re going to go out, make it memorable!

Esposito’s Gus Fring is perhaps the most memorable antagonist Cranston’s Walter White faced during Breaking Bad. He was a drugs baron who operated under the guise of a fast food manager, and he proved incredibly cunning. Initially, him and Walter work together, but eventually they become rivals, and that means only one can survive.

Nowadays, you can find Esposito as Star Wars character Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. The Star Wars series is available on Disney Plus.