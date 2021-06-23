Borderlands movie wraps filming and shares first look at Claptrap

Borderlands has wrapped filming so to celebrate the film’s crew have released a picture of the series chatty and cowardly mascot, Claptrap. Director Eli Roth and his all-star cast have spent the last three months in Hungary filming an adaptation of the popular video game series.

Reportedly set in an alternate timeline, so as not to contradict the events of the videogames, the film stars Cate Blanchett as the siren Lilith who’s leading a team of Vault Hunters including former soldier Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the unstable explosives expert Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her monstrous bodyguard Krieg ( Florian Munteanu). Jack Black meanwhile will be voicing the overenthusiastic Claptrap.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the film will focus on Lilith who returns home to the planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.”, Atlas. To do so she recruits our beloved ragtag team of Vault Hunters and chaos ensues as they battle, bandits, aliens and monsters in the hope of finding and protecting the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power.



Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of #BorderlandsMovie has officially wrapped! See you at the theaters in 20 💣 💣 pic.twitter.com/69NFljVjDc — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 22, 2021

Roth’s hoping to buck the trend of videogame movie curse saying he wants this to be a “great sci-fi movie” above all else. To do so he’s brought in the esteemed writer behind HBO’s Chernobyl and the man adapting The Last of Us to the big-screen Craig Mazin to co-write the film with him.

Speaking at a special E3 presentation that went behind-the-scenes on the film Roth said he wanted the movie to be a “gateway drug” for non-Borderlands fans and added that they’re working hard to make sure the film will be different from the games but no less thrilling.

