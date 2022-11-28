Bones and All star started acting because of Brendan Fraser

Taylor Russell, who stars in Bones and All alongside Timothee Chalamet, says that Brendan Fraser in The Mummy made her fall in love with acting.

Breakthrough star Taylor Russell impressed in 2019’s Waves, and is receiving critical acclaim once more for her performance in cannibalism romance (yes, that’s right) Bones and All. In a recent interview, Russell credits her fellow Canadian Brendan Fraser and specifically The Mummy with making her want to act.

Speaking to Collider, Russell says; “Before [Girl, Interrupted], the movie that I think I really fell in love with and [made me] want to act, which is crazy, is The Mummy. I loved The Mummy with Brendan Fraser who I’m so happy for what’s happening in his career right now [because of being Oscar-tipped for The Whale], I have to say because he was my first crush. But I would watch that every morning and I remember thinking, wow, Rachel Weisz is not from this earth.”

Russell co-stars in the romantic horror movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, who is perhaps a few years ahead of her in terms of career trajectory. Chalamet was Oscar-nominated for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 drama movie Call Me By Your Name, and reunited with the Italian director for his first US-set film, Bones and All. He is currently filming Dune: Part Two.

Speaking of Chalamet, Russell says; “I think somebody that I felt in step with immediately was Timmy. I think I’m much more introverted in a lot of ways, or I need some coaxing out of my shell a lot of the time. But in terms of meeting the challenges that come up day to day on a set, whatever those are, I think that something we share in common is your heart bleeding and then the freak-out coming after that, but the heart being first. That’s a very specific alignment, but it’s something that feels really good creatively because you trust that the other person is gonna be there to inspire creatively.”

Bones and All has a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It also stars Andre Holland, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, and in a surprising cameo – Halloween director David Gordon Green.

