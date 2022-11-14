Timothée Chalamet fans get Bones and All premiere shut down

Timothée Chalamet’s new romance movie Bones and All is attracting a lot of attention from his fans. The Milan premiere of the picture had to be paused due to the sheer number of spectators who showed up to try catch a look at the Dune star.

Variety reports that the event, taking place at the Space Cinema Odeon, raised concerns over safety when larger numbers than anticipated descended on the theatre. Eventually, says the outlet, local law enforcement made the call to end the red carpet early to avoid anyone being hurt by all the attendees.

Chalamet and other co-stars in attendance were photographed inside instead of out, and more limited numbers than planned were granted access. It’s also stated that Chalamet ultimately did no interviews, likely in an effort to get him in and out as quickly as possible. The screening is said to have gone on without a hitch otherwise.

Variety posted a clip on Twitter to demonstrate the crowds. In the clip, you can see hundreds piling into the archways leading towards the cinema, which is located near Duomo di Milano towards the centre of the Italian city.

The red carpet at the Milan premiere of #BonesAndAll was suspended after a massive gathering of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/xxwQFAuNkH — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022

Another collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All follows Chalamet and Taylor Russell as young cannibals on a road trip through America. The drama movie has scored strong reviews thus far, our Emma-Jane Betts calling it “a gory and heart-wrenching triumph” in her Bones and All review.

You’ll be able to see Bones and All when it comes out November 18. Have a look at the best horror movies and best vampire movies if you’d like more bloody lust in your life.