Flex your movie trivia muscles with The Blockbuster Game, now under half price

If there’s one thing that seems to appeal to movie fans everywhere, it’s an opportunity to show off their big movie brains to everybody by sharing their comprehensive knowledge of all things cinematic. If you’re someone who enjoys the sweet fruits of movie trivia, you might be interested in The Blockbuster Game, and guess what? These fruits have been served with cream, and that cream is a 55% discount.

Blockbuster, of course, was a big name of the 1990s and fans of that era will be pleased to know that it works hard to capture the feeling of the time, using VHS cards and the bright, vibrant colours of the historic Blockbuster chain. If your movie knowledge doesn’t quite stretch back to the final decade of the twentieth century, don’t worry – the game describes itself as “a movie game for anyone who has ever seen a movie.”

Gameplay varies from round to round. Sometimes you’ll be playing movie charades and getting to put your own underappreciated acting abilities to good use, and other times you’ll be asked to list movies that meet certain criteria (e.g. movies set in the future). Whether you’re a fan of the best action movies, the best romance movies or anything else, you’ll find plenty of chances to draw from your knowledge of your favourites.

What makes this game so appealing is that it’s inclusive. It uses movie knowledge as its basework, but it’s a game that encourages and rewards creativity. You don’t need to be able to name the 1973 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series or anything like that, because it’s not about that kind of knowledge – it’s about having fun. And, yes, the game comes with buzzers.

