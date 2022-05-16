Black Mirror season 6 reportedly in development at Netflix

We may finally get Black Mirror season 6 relatively soon. Variety reports that Netflix has greenlit a new batch of episodes from the dark sci-fi series, with the idea that this season will be even bigger than before.

According to Variety’s report, the new Black Mirror episodes are each being treated as their own horror movie. This is unsurprising, as the freedom of a streaming service gave creator Charlie Brooker scope to step beyond a standard 60-minute runtime. Meanwhile, it’s expected that this season will have more episodes than previous iterations of Black Mirror. We’ve gotten either three or six episodes in the past, and if Netflix keeps to threes, that’ll give us nine pieces of Black Mirror for season 6.

We’ve had to wait a while since Black Mirror season 5 in 2019, but for good reason – the rights to the show were tied up with Brooker setting up a new production company, Broke and Bones, with his creative partner, Annabel Jones. Netflix was an early supporter of their move, but Black Mirror stayed with their previous home, Endemol Shine Group, now owned by Banijay Group.

Things were murky on whether we’d ever see more Black Mirror, as a deal needed to be struck between Netflix, Broke and Bones, and Banijay Group. It sounds like all parties enjoy scaring us, since an agreement has apparently been reached.

Netflix has been indulging the anthologies since getting Black Mirror. Love, Death and Robots season 3 recently arrived on the service, and The House is a creepy piece of work from earlier this year. We’ve no Black Mirror season 6 release date just yet, but rest assured we’ll keep you informed.

