Save 34% on Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy Ultra 4k boxset this Cyber Monday

What’s that in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a great saving on Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy on Ultra 4k! That’s right. You can now own Synder’s vision for the DCEU for the low, low price of $55.99, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday celebrations.

The set includes all three of Synder’s Justice League movies. That includes Man of Steel (easily the best of the trilogy), the Ultimate edition of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (the version of the film that comes with 31 minutes of extra footage), and the grand finale, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Snyder Cut his streaming earlier this year after a prolonged fan campaign. Snyder was, of course, the original director of the Justice League, but after a personal tragedy, he left the project. Joss Whedon was brought on to finish the film, but his finished action movie wasn’t a hit with fans who believe he betrayed Synder’s creative vision. This led to fans starting the #releasethesnydercut movement, which pressured Warners to give Snyder another chance. The studio eventually relented and let the director finish the movie his way. You can now own a piece of cinematic history, thanks to Black Friday.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy $84.99 $55.99

