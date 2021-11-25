The best LG OLED TVs under $1,000 in Black Friday sales

When shopping for a new television, there are several brands that most of us are likely looking out for – and LG is definitely one of them. Renowned for creating top-of-the-range TVs, amongst other home and entertainment tech, LG specialises in new and innovative technology such as OLED, 4K and even 8K TVs. A sleek new LG TV could really help you to complete that home cinema setup that you’ve always dreamed of and as we’re now well into Black Friday week, this is the best time of the year for you to finally get your hands on the best models for the cheapest price.

Right now, for example, you can grab the LG OLED A1 Series TV at more than $300 off. At 48 inches, this large television can provide a deeply immersive TV and movie viewing experience that’ll still fit into most homes, with its 4K picture quality helping to give everything you watch an almost ‘realer than reality’ clarity. With an AI upscaling system in place, everything from the best movies to the greatest games is delivered with ultra-crisp picture quality.

As a smart TV, it comes with Alexa built-in, too. Not only does this mean that you can have voice control over your TV (no more pulling out the couch cushions looking for the remote), but you’ll have easy access to all the major streaming services, like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

There are also many other LG TVs available for under $1,000 right now, and for your convenience, we’ve gathered them all together here. All of these televisions are reduced in Amazon’s Black Friday deals:

It is unclear exactly how long these lower prices are going to remain in place, so don’t wait too long before you buy. If you want to find other deals and are willing to spend more than $1,000, the 75 inch Sony Bravia XR is now $500 off at Best Buy. It’s also worth taking a look at our Black Friday TV deals guide, where we’ve pulled together tons of TV deals on big brands like Samsung, Sony, and, of course, LG.