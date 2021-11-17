Sony LED 4K Smart TVs are up to $500 cheaper in early Black Friday sales

You know that feeling when you get glasses for the first time? You didn’t realise how bad your eyes were and how blurry everything had become, then you put them on, everything is crystal clear and the world is so beautiful? Well, that’s what it’s like when you upgrade to a 4K TV. The picture quality is sublime and you’ll wonder how you ever managed on your older set. With early Black Friday deals already kicking in, now is a very savvy time to upgrade and at Best Buy, you can get up to $500 off selected Sony LED 4K Smart TVs.

This model – the 75” Sony Bravia XR from the X90J series – uses the Cognitive Processor XR, which is a revolutionary piece of technology that understands how human beings view televisions. It delivers sound and picture quality specifically designed to enhance the realism of your viewing experience. The brightness of different portions of the screen is controlled separately, allowing the picture to have a level of depth that you’d never see with older televisions.

Compatible with all the major streaming platforms, including Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime, it’s the ideal hub for all your entertainment needs. As a Smart TV, it can be completely voice-controlled and it can even connect to your smart devices, allowing you to stream from your tablet and onto the television screen without the need for an additional streaming device. It also works particularly well with fellow Sony device, the PlayStation 5, allowing gamers to really get the most out of their favourite titles.

Something like this will really enhance your home entertainment setup and could be a great gift for the whole family. Why not treat yourself to an early Christmas present? Or, if you have the space (and you really like someone), keep it stored away somewhere so that you can ensure somebody has a really happy Christmas.

During Black Friday season, deals like this come and go overnight, so make sure that you don’t take too long to decide before you buy this fantastic Sony LED 4K Smart TV. Check out our Black Friday TV deals guide for more bargains like this one.