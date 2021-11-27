Save 68% on The Fifth Element 4K 20th anniversary edition this Cyber Monday

What’s better than watching an award-winning science fiction movie on a quiet night in? If you are like us here at The Digital Fix, the answer is: not much. Amazon has all our movie watching backs this Cyber Monday, offering a killer discount on the 4K 20th-anniversary edition of Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element.

Yep, The Fifth Element, also known as one of the most polarising films ever made, is now on sale for 68% off its regular retail price. The action movie, starring Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman, won awards at the Cannes Film Festival and Cesar Awards and received accolades at the Golden Raspberry and Stinkers Bad Movie Awards. Needless to say, it is a divisive film that every cinematic connoisseur needs to experience, and a must-have for any Ultra 4K and Blu-ray collections.

The deal includes two discs, showing the remastered movie in an all-new crisp quality. The 4K disc in the set also features a brand new 10-minute interview with the film’s director, Besson. He discusses the inspiration behind The Fifth Element and the movie’s divided reception during its release.

Amazon’s The Fifth Element 4K 20th-anniversary addition deal applies to both US and UK readers. However, the 68% off discount is only for US fans – sorry to anyone over the pond! If you are in the UK, you can still enjoy a small discount of 14%. It may not be a lot, but it is at least something, right?

