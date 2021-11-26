Save 47% on Beats Solo³ wireless headphones with AppleCare Plus this Black Friday

Are you looking for the best Black Friday Headphone deals? Well, the good news is that The Digital Fix has found one that will have you reaching for your wallet in no time. Amazon is currently offering a whopping 47% off a product bundle, which includes Beats Solo³ wireless headphones and AppleCare Plus.

If you are like us here at The Digital Fix, you only want the best audio experience when watching your favourite TV series and movies on the go. Nothing beats a portable cinematic-level sound system. But, let’s be honest, quality headphones tend to be pricy. With this new deal, you can now save over $100 and grab a pair of Beats headphones – one of the leading brands when it comes to wireless headsets. The headphones include an Apple W1 chip, and in the discounted bundle, Apple users will get some additional perks. However, don’t worry android users; these bargain-priced headphones are still compatible with your devices too.

If you have an iPhone or any other Apple products, you will receive AppleCare Plus, which will extend your coverage to two years from your purchase date. You will also have priority access to Apple experts for any issues you may have with the product. Pretty sweet, right?

As we said before, even if you aren’t an Apple connoisseur, there are plenty of benefits to snagging up these Beats headphones while you still can. The award-winning brand offers top-notch Bluetooth connectivity, and crisp, clear sound making it the perfect set of headphones to cancel out the world around you.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+ $228.95 $121.74 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Beats Solo³ wireless headphones also offer 40 hours of battery life, and a five-minute charge will provide you with three hours of playback – meaning you won’t have to stress about remembering to charge your headphones overnight ever again.

This killer Black Friday headphone deal applies to both US and UK customers. However, the 47% off discount only lasts until Cyber Monday – which is on November 29. So, what are you waiting for? There are Black Friday deals to cash in!

For more Black Friday deals check out our Black Friday home page, where you can find all the best discounts on TVs, entertainment and more.