Bill Murray goes viral for successful golf shot with eyes closed

Bill Murray, comedy movies legend, Ghostbusters star, and soon-to-be part of the MCU, has gone viral on Twitter. Not celebrating any of his films, but rather for his golfing the prowess.

The living legend was taking part in the Pebble Peach Pro-Am, an annual tournament overseen by the PGA Tour where a number of professional and high-profile amateurs play against each other. This year, Murray took part, and during one hole, decided to flew on his amateur status by walking up to a putt, looking away from the club, and knocking the ball backwards. It sinks straight into the hole, and the crowd goes wild – the crowd being everyone there, the commentators, and people on Twitter.

“Of course it’s gone in, of course it is, it’s Bill Murray,” says one commentator. Indeed, Murray’s cool anyway, and absolutely who’d you’d expect to get a clean putt like this, but it also harkens back to one of his most memorable roles. In 1980, he starred as Carl Spackler in Caddyshack, Harold Ramis’s directorial debut.

One can easily imagine Carl making a shot like this, and perhaps on some level, Murray was channeling the character. In any case, it’s an impressive display.

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022

Despite his age, Murray hasn’t slowed down either. He returned to zombie movies for Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife last year, and starred in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. He’s got Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the way for next year.

Maybe nailing cool putts is what he does to relax these days? What a legend.