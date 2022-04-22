Bill Murray movie reportedly paused due to “inappropriate behaviour”

Production on drama movie Being Mortal has purportedly been suspended, with Deadline reporting that, according to insider sources, a complaint has allegedly been filed against ’80s movie actor Bill Murray on the grounds of purported “inappropriate behaviour.”

According to Deadline, production on the film — which is based on the book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End — was halted since April 17. Principal photography on the movie had started on March 28, with sources alleging to the outlet that they were halfway through before production suddenly stopped. Comedy movie actors Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari are meant to be starring alongside Murray in the film, which also marks Ansari’s directional debut.

Deadline reports inside sources claim that a complaint against the Ghostbusters star was made last week. According to these sources, Rogen, Ansari, and his producing partner, Youree Henley, were not part of the alleged complaint. Deadline report that a letter by production company Searchlight Pictures allegedly went out to cast and crew on the evening of April 20 detailing their decision to suspend production on the film while the investigation remains active.

This purported letter, which was made public by Deadline, appears to be addressed to the Being Mortal cast and crew and seems to be signed off by Searchlight Pictures, reads as follows:

“We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

When contacted by Deadline for comment, Searchlight Pictures said that it does not comment on active investigations. The Digital Fix cannot independently verify the existence of the letter, nor independently verify that there is currently an active investigation against Murray.