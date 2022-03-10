Better Call Saul season 6 trailer brings the heat to Kim and Jimmy

Things are heating up for Kim Wexler and Slippin’ Jimmy McGill in the new trailer for Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season. The pressure is on, they’re getting paranoid and they don’t know who knows what about their dodgy dealings on the wrong side of the law.

The trailer begins with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) saying; “you ever feel like you’re being followed?” and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) responds; “Well, you know what they say – the wicked flee when no man pursueth” Kim asks; “you think we’re wicked?” Days of Wine and Roses begins to play. Business is obviously booming for Saul Goodman, because he enters the nail spa, asks who is there to see him and lots of hands shoot up.

There’s an overhead shot of what looks like a motel with at least twelve body bags in the garden. Two shady-looking fellows ask Jimmy; “you’re the guy, right?” and Jimmy responds; “what guy is that?” and they say; “Salamanca’s guy.” Kim asks Howard (Patrick Fabian); “are you building a case against Jimmy?” and he responds; “I’m just getting warmed up.”

There are shots of Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) ringing his sinister little bell. Jimmy reassures Kim; “no one knows what we’re doing, except for us.” Mike gets the trailer’s parting words; “whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

The final season debuts on AMC on April 18, but will be split into two parts, with what will probably be an agonising 6-week break in the middle. While we know that Jimmy survives to play an integral role in Breaking Bad, we don’t yet know what becomes of Kim and her perfect ponytail.

You can view the trailer for yourself below;

