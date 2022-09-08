Best smart TV VPN providers in 2022

Even our televisions are fair game, as far as private data-hungry corporations are concerned, so it makes sense to look out for the best smart TV VPN providers and protect your privacy while watching your favourite series and movies. Why should businesses be able to profile you based on your viewing habits?

Of course, while privacy is one very appealing benefit of the best smart TV VPN providers, the ability to connect via international servers is pretty nifty as well. If you’re travelling abroad and you want to catch up on your favourite streaming shows, you may find that they’re exclusive to your home region and you can’t watch them – but a VPN can circumvent that particular frustration.

Then there’s also the fact that internet services providers (ISPs) can artificially slow down your connection when you’re using a lot of bandwidth. The fastest VPN services will be able to both mask your activity, while potentially making everything run more smoothly too. We’ve picked out five of the best smart TV VPN services (with ExpressVPN as our top pick) and have highlighted the unique qualities of each one for ease of understanding.

In order to connect your smart TV through your VPN, there’s a good chance that you will need to connect your router through your VPN. The exact process for doing this will vary depending on your choice of provider and router, but all of these VPNs are compatible with

The best smart TV VPN providers are:

1. The best smart TV VPN

Our highest recommendation goes to ExpressVPN, which is generally one of the best VPN providers overall. It has over 3,000 servers which span 94 countries around the world, giving you a huge selection of connection points. Meanwhile, these servers are particularly useful for smart TVs, because they have their IP addresses refreshed on a regular basis, reducing the risk of them being blocked by streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, ExpressVPN also uses the TrustedServer system. What this means is that the servers are unable to write any data about your online activity, so you’ll have complete peace of mind that your data isn’t being dubiously documented. The biggest set-back of this provider is that it’s a fair bit more expensive than many of the other major ones, but if you can afford it, it’s worth the money.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The best cheap VPN for smart TVs

If you don’t have a lot of room in your budget for a VPN, then we have a recommendation that should serve you well. In an exclusive deal for our readers, you can actually get five years worth of privacy protection from Ivacy VPN for what works out as just $1 a month. That’s handy for anyone who just wants to make a payment and then not have to worry about VPN costs for half a decade afterwards – and at $60, even the up-front costs are less than some other providers.

If you’re concerned that this is going to be a lower quality service because of its lower price tag, let us reassure you that this is in fact a top-notch VPN. No only does it have 5,700 servers in more than 100 countries (beating out ExpressVPN), but it also uses military-grade 256-bit encryption in order to keep your private data as private as can be.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. The fastest VPN for smart TVs

Is speed your top priority here? In that case, you should go for NordVPN. This is one of the best known providers in the VPN arena, and part of the reason that it’s been able to accumulate such a large following is that it offers such a fast service. When tested with OpenVPN it had an average server download speed of 65.79Mbit/s, and though this will vary depending on device/time of day/etc. it still stands ahead of many of its competitors.

Buffering and compressed picture quality have a very unique way of ruining a movie, so it makes sense to use a service like NordVPN on your smart TV. Its server range is a bit smaller than some of the other major VPN services, but it makes up for that with its speediness.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

4. The smart TV VPN with most servers

Private Internet Access has more VPN servers than any of the other providers on this list, and by quite a distance too. With 35,000 servers, it actually has more than double any of the providers on this list, and that’s particularly handy because if you find that one of its servers has been blocked by one of the best streaming services, then you’ll have such a huge selection of others to go through until you find one that’s good.

The range of countries that its servers cover is a little lower than some of the others on this list, but it deserves respect simply for having such a vast selection to choose from. On top of that, Private Internet Access is also one of the cheaper VPNs out there, and while the monthly rate may not work out as low as Ivacy VPN, it’s still one to think about if you’re shopping on a budget.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

5. best smart TV VPN for multiple devices

Are you part of a household with multiple smart TVs? Or somebody who wants to connect all of their devices, and not just their smart TV? If so, we recommend Surfshark, as it is one of few VPN providers that allows its users to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, meaning you could even use this to protect the privacy of your whole family.

If you’d like to see this deal sweetened even further, then let us tell you that Surfshark actually lets you have a 7-day card-free VPN free trial, something that very few providers can say. This should give you plenty of time to determine whether or not it’s worth putting money into it, and even to test how it runs on all your favourite streaming platforms.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

We put this list together by considering the unique benefits of many of the most highly regarded VPN services and then comparing them against the needs of those who want to protect their privacy of their smart TVs. While ExpressVPN is our sincere top pick, we appreciate that its price makes it prohibitive for some, and if that’s the case for you, we’re sure that one of the other top providers in this article will suit.

If you’re struggling to decide on the right VPN provider, our guides on the best VPN for streaming and the best Netflix VPN might come in handy.