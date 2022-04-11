How to watch Benedetta – can I stream Virginie Efira’s new movie?

How can I watch Benedetta? The acclaimed drama movie, which opened at Cannes Film Festival last year, tells the true story of Benedetta Carlini: a 17th century novice nun who joins an Italian convent and embarks on a forbidden lesbian affair all the while being haunted by disturbing visions of Christ.

Robocop and Basic Instinct’s Paul Verhoeven directs this subversive thriller, which as well as being banned by Singapore, was also the subject of protests during its showing at the 2021 New York Film Festvial by fringe Catholic groups. The film is loosely based on the non-fiction account of Benedetta’s life, ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy.’

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows: “A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.” Belgian actor Virginie Efira, who is known for her various roles in European rom-coms, brings the titular role to life, while Daphne Patakia stars opposite as her lover and fellow nun, Bartolomea. To find out more about how to watch the pair in action in this unforgettable film, read on.

Where can I watch Benedetta?

For US audiences hoping to see Benedetta on the big screen, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The horror movie had its US theatrical release back in December 2021. So if you’re in the States, your best bet is Video on Demand, wherein Benedetta is available on most major streaming services like Apple TV Plus.

Meanwhile, for those in the UK, Benedetta will have its long-awaited cinematic debut on April 15, with the movie being available to view at all major theatres.

If you’re not a huge cinema fan, you can purchase Benedetta on DVD or Blu-Ray via eBay or Amazon. It is worth noting, however, that Benedetta hasn’t been released on DVD or Blu-Ray in the UK yet, so you’d be purchasing DVDs from individual sellers who set their own prices, and may be less reliable than larger outlets.

It is likely the DVD and Blu-Ray release of Benedetta will come around the same time as its UK release to MUBI in July.

Can I stream Benedetta?

Whether or not you can stream Benedetta right now depends on where you are based. If you are based in the US, then it’s good news! You can stream the movie on Hulu for no extra cost, provided you have a subscription. Alternatively, you can rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 or purchase a digital copy for $14.99.

Unfortunately, UK audiences will have to wait until July 1 to stream Benedetta, which will be exclusively available on the streaming service MUBI.

Before watching the movie, check out staff writer Anthony McGlynn’s review to find out why he called Benedetta “a Paul Verhoeven film through and through.”