Bill Hader’s Barry has started filming season 3

Filming has begun on the third season of Bill Hader’s brilliant comedy TV series Barry. Barry co-star Henry Winkler broke the news when he tweeted a picture from the set captioned, “First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3”. The picture shows a theatre poster for The Elephant Man starring Gene Cousineau, the egotistical drama teacher that Winkler plays on the show.

Barry was on the brink of filming last year before the Covid-19 pandemic caused productions worldwide to grind to a halt. Hader, Winkler, and the rest of the cast had all assembled for the table read when they were sent home, now 18 months later, the production is picking up where it left off.

Created by Hader and Alec Berg, Barry follows hitman Barry Berkman (Hader), who finds a new lease on life when he travels to Los Angeles for a job but accidentally ends up joining an acting class. Meeting Gene Cousineau (Winkler) and aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), Barry realises there’s more to life to murder. Barry’s old and new life collide when his criminal mentor Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tracks him down to LA.

Fans have eagerly awaited the third season ever since the dramatic season two finale, which saw Fuches tell Cousineau about Barry’s old life. It’s been over a year and a half since the second season left us on that particular cliffhanger, and the wait has been torturous. Thankfully the delay in production had one silver lining.

First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3 pic.twitter.com/pUDwyDlamE — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 2, 2021

The pandemic gave Berg and Hader time to finish writing the fourth season. While the streaming service HBO Max hasn’t officially commissioned a fourth series of Barry if the show can maintain its high standards, we’re sure the green light will be inevitable.

Barry’s received numerous award nominations, including 30 for Primetime Emmy Awards. Hader meanwhile won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice, and Winkler won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

There’s no official release date for Barry season 3, but we can’t see it coming out anytime before 2022. If you’re looking for something t watch in the meantime, why not check out our list of the best comedy movies.