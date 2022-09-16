Saoirse Ronan “gutted” she had to turn down Barbie movie cameo

Saoirse Ronan may have starred in some of the best movies in recent years, but even she can’t have it all. The See How They Run star had to turn down a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, and she’s very disappointed about it.

“I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London, and they were [filming] there,” Ronan told PEOPLE. “There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it.” Ronan had to turn down the role because she had to film a drama movie called The Outrun in Scotland.

Still, Ronan’s not lost hope and is trying to elbow her way onto the barbie set. “I have texted Margot and Greta, and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'” she joked.

Gerwig’s hardly hurting for stars, though, in her Barbie movie. The upcoming rom-com has a cast list longer than Barbie’s list of jobs and includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Micheal Cera and about eleven million more stars.

The only movie with a cast as star-studded as Barbie is Oppenheimer, and coincidentally, they’re opening on the same day, which should make for a fun double bill.

If you want to see Ronan on the big screen now, you’re in luck. She has a comedy movie in theatres now; read our See How they Run review here.