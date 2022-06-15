Ryan Gosling’s Ken has his own brand of underwear in new Barbie image

Warner Brothers has released a new image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated upcoming Barbie movie. The film starring Margot Robbie is set for release on July 21, 2023. The image shows Gosling sporting bleach-blonde hair, acid-wash double-denim, deeply tanned abs, and Calvin Klein style underwear that says ‘Ken.’

While the plot is being kept firmly under wraps at the moment, we do know that there will be multiple Barbies and Kens in the movie. Issa Rae is playing another version of Barbie, and Simu Liu is playing another version of Ken. They are far from the only high-profile cast-members as there’s also (deep breath); Robbie look-alike Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Sharon Rooney and our new Doctor Who – Ncuti Gatwa.

In terms of slightly older and more comedic cast-members, there’s also Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, and Gerwig’s old college roommate Kate McKinnon. Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and regular Gerwig collaborator Saoirse Ronan are rumoured additions to the enormous cast, which is rivalling Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – set for release on the same day.

The only clue we have regarding Barbie’s plot at this stage is the IMDb synopsis (and we don’t know if it’s official or not); “A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.” The presence of multiple Barbies and Kens has prompted people to speculate if it will be yet another multiverse movie, as they’re all the rage at the moment.

You can see the simply magnificent image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Warner Bros’ tweet below;

Gosling has been absent from our screens since 2018’s First Man, but thankfully he’s back this year with the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, alongside Chris Evans.

While we wait for Barbie, check out our guide to the best rom-coms.